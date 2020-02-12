She’s Sober

Leah once revealed that she got sober when Keir was 2 years old. “The worse thing was I had become a kind of mother I never ever imagined myself being. I was withdrawn, distracted, depressed and addicted. Looking back now I see I needed to go through this nightmare to come out on the other side of things,” she wrote in 2016. “I needed to come close to losing my daughter, I needed to have the Earth shaken under me to have a complete spiritual experience that led me to the 12-step program that ended up saving my life, and my business. And gave me the gift of motherhood.”