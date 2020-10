Holla, Heather’s Here

Heather Thomson, who was a full-time Housewife from season 5 to season 7, was spotted filming season 13 in October 2020, according to social media users. Heather has made several cameos on the Bravo show following her 2015 exit. While the network has yet to publicly comment on her season 13 role, Eboni reshared a fan’s Instagram Story that included Heather in the cast, implying that she is back.