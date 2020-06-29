Exclusive ‘RHONY’ Stars Debut New Taglines: Ramona Admits She’s ‘Self-Involved,’ Luann Won’t Settle ‘the Lower Level’ By Sarah Hearon 41 mins ago Sophy Holland/Bravo 5 5 / 5 Luann de Lesseps “I rise above the drama and won’t settle for the lower level.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Kylie Jenner-Inspired Bikini Will Unlock Your Inner Beach Babe This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News