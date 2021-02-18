Reality TV 

RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby Reveals She and Robert Sr. Don’t Sleep in the Same Bed, Answers Other Burning Questions About Marriage to Step-Grandfather

Is She Still in Love?

When asked whether she’s “in love” with Robert Sr., Mary replied, ”I absolutely think I am.”

