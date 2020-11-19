Reality TV

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks Secretly Separated From Husband Seth Before Filming: What We Know

By
RHOSLC's Meredith Secretly Separated From Her Husband Seth: What We Know
 Courtesy of Meredith Marks/Instagram
5
3 / 5
podcast
Flash_600x338

The Divorce Filing

According to the Chicago Tribute, Seth filed for divorce from Meredith in August 2019. Four months later, he dropped his petition in December 2019. While Bravo has yet to confirm when RHOSLC started production, Meredith’s birthday party was featured on the premiere and filmed that same month, per social media evidence.

 

“I can tell you that that was dismissed. I can tell you that much, so we’re obviously not getting divorced. I don’t want to give too much away because I want you guys to watch and see and be invested in the whole process,” Meredith told the outlet.

 

Back to top