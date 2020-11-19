RHOSLC's Meredith Secretly Separated From Her Husband Seth: What We Know

The Divorce Filing

According to the Chicago Tribute, Seth filed for divorce from Meredith in August 2019. Four months later, he dropped his petition in December 2019. While Bravo has yet to confirm when RHOSLC started production, Meredith’s birthday party was featured on the premiere and filmed that same month, per social media evidence.

“I can tell you that that was dismissed. I can tell you that much, so we’re obviously not getting divorced. I don’t want to give too much away because I want you guys to watch and see and be invested in the whole process,” Meredith told the outlet.