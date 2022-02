Something New

In September 2021, Rihanna told the Associated Press that fans are “not going to expect what you hear” when they listen to her new music.

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” she noted. “I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”