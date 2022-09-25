Super Bowl Speculation

Amid the September 2022 confirmation that Rihanna was headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, fans began speculating that the long-awaited album could drop soon. “THIS MEANS RIHANNA’S NEW ALBUM #R9 IS RELEASING BEFORE FEBURARY 2023 😭,” one fan wrote via Twitter hours after the announcement. Another added, “RIHANNA IS DOING THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW #R9 COMING SUPER SOON.”

While some hoped the album would release before the big game, others predicted that Rihanna will debut music from the new album at the event. “If @Rihanna starts the Superbowl [sic] with fresh songs off #R9, my soul will exit this dimension, I’ll be in a trance I swear,” another tweeted.