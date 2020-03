The Collaborations

Rihanna shot down rumors that the album has collaborations with her ex Drake and Lady Gaga. “I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure,” she told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in May 2019 of working with the rapper, with whom she previously recorded “Work,” “What’s My Name?” and “Take Care.” As for Mother Monster, she said, “It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it.”