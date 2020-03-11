The Producers

The businesswoman told The Cut in February 2020 that she was “going to be in the studio” on Valentine’s Day. “I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time,” she teased. Then, with a laugh, she gave in: “OK, I’ll tell you. Pharrell.”

Rapper Haiti Babii and Jamaican singer Koffee have also worked on songs for #R9. “She was just basically saying, she was like, ‘I can feel the island in you. You just have so much soul,’” Babii told BET in May 2019 of how he came in contact with Rihanna.