The Sound

Rihanna confirmed in her June 2018 Vogue cover story that she is making a reggae album, citing the late Bob Marley as her favorite artist of all time.

She covered the magazine again in November 2019 and confirmed that she still had the same genre in mind: “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks. …Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”