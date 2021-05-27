She’s Crossed Genres

The musician, who played in a hip-hop group called Lazy Lion in college, is known for her genre-bending sound.

“When I was following bands around as a teenager, it was when indie music was really big in the U.K., like 2006-ish, and I’ve always looked up to rock bands. For each song, I always led with the lyric and then decided which genre would be best to express what the song has to say,” she told Pitchfork in March 2020. “‘Who’s Gonna Save U Now’ only felt right to be a stadium rock song. I wanted it to feel like that moment when Aly steps up on stage with Jackson in A Star Is Born, very visceral. And ‘Dynasty’ felt right for it to be pop-metal, and ‘F–k This World’ felt right to be R&B, and ‘Chosen Family’ felt right to be a bit country.”