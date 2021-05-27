She’s Highly Educated

Sawayama received a degree in politics, psychology and sociology from Cambridge University and later revealed she was enrolled in an online course at Oxford University during a May 2020 LOVE magazine interview.

“I’ve been performing and studying simultaneously for ages and ages now, since I was a teenager, so it wasn’t like I finished uni and was like, ‘Right, that’s the degree done. Now become a singer,’” she said. “It was a gradual process in realizing that ultimately music and being creative was what I wanted to do. I’m super grateful for my time at Cambridge. Although I had s–t times, it definitely taught me about determination and hard work and introduced me to some amazing people.”