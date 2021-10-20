First Trailer Teases

The CW released its first look at season 6 on October 19. Based on the teaser, Cheryl’s witchy ways are going to wreak havoc on Riverdale in the form of voodoo dolls and joint magic with Sabrina, who briefly shows up at the end of the trailer. “Look what the black cat dragged in,” Cheryl cheekily says as Sabrina smiles at her.

The clip also hints at an Archie and Betty hookup with Betty, telling her former neighbor, “There’s nothing more that I want than to have your baby.” Their love story, however, won’t be without its hiccups as Betty is later seen covered in blood and joining Cheryl for a seance.