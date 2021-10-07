Hiram’s Gone for Now

Mark Consuelos won’t return as a series regular for season 6 after Hiram left town at the end of season 5. His presence will be felt, however, as he put a bomb under Archie’s bed before his exit.

“That will have a huge, immediate, and lasting impact on our characters and story lines moving into season 6,” Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline after the season 5 finale. “As we were writing the season finale, it felt like we needed one last parting shot from Hiram, and we joked that earlier this season Hiram blew up his jail, then he blew up the Blossom mines … and don’t these things usually come in threes? What if, after all these years, Hiram was finally like, ‘Screw this, I’m just gonna bomb Archie’s house,’ and then he does exactly. Of course, it happens just as Archie and Betty are finally getting together.”