Is Someone Going to Die?

Given Aguirre-Sacasa’s comments, it does seem likely that someone major is going to bite the dust before season 5 is over (and some fans think it could be Cheryl). In another Instagram post, the producer hinted that someone else could die too, possibly in season 6. “Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six,” he wrote in August 2021. “But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this.” He added another confusing string of emojis for aspiring sleuths to parse: “🔥🌪🍔⌛️☠️💍👠👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏽🎰🎢🚧🚑🎭🥩👭🏽👼🏽🦸🏻‍♂️💄💋💰💎⚰️.”