What’s It About?

If season 5 solves the mystery of the potential serial killer who either kidnapped or murdered Polly, then season 6 could partly focus on the aftermath. Betty seems to be building toward a dangerous confrontation with the murderer that could cause her dark side to fully emerge.

Cheryl, meanwhile, has been trying to wrest control of her ministry from her mom, Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt). That story line doesn’t seem to be going anywhere good, so however it ends could have serious repercussions moving forward.