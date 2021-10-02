Who’s Coming Back?

No official cast list has been released, but it seems likely that Reinhart, Sprouse, Apa, Mendes and Westbrook will all be back alongside Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Casey Cott (Kevin Keller), Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle), Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs) and Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge).

At the beginning of season 5, though, Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine that a “major” character who’s been on the show since season 1 may face “a possibly tragic fate.” All signs currently point to Polly, who still hasn’t been found, but Riverdale is known for its misdirects.