Bruce McGill

Following his stint as Det. Vince Korsak on the TNT series, McGill has remained a TV staple. He appeared on Blue Bloods, NCIS and had a securing role on Suits before playing Jordan Ramsey on Shades of Blue in 2018. He narrated the Fox News’ documentary Scandalous the same year. In 2020, the Texas native starred in The Best of Enemies, Poms and Troubled Waters. He has two other films in the works, including The Big Ugly and One the Line. McGill has been married to Gloria Lee since 1994.