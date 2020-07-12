Colin Egglesfield

Egglesfield was introduced as Jane’s brother Tommy Rizzoli in season 2 and became a recurring character until its end. He has since been seen movies like Bad Moms, The Space Between Us and The Middle of X. The Michigan native has also appeared on two episodes of Chicago Fire and stars in the upcoming Love by Drowning movie and In the Blink of an Eye. In 2019, the actor published Agile Artist: Life Lessons from Hollywood and Beyond, which focused on the ups and downs of his careers as well as his journey with cancer. He also renovated home and redevelops them as a cofounder of Stage 2 Properties in Chicago. Egglesfield has been dating Aline Nobre since December 2019, after being on and off for years.