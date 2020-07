Idara Victor

The New York native joined the cast of the TNT series as crime scene analyst Nina Holiday in 2014. The same year she landed the role of Abigail on TURN: Washington’s Spies series. Victor followed up the two shows by playing Angela Brown on Love Is and two episodes of Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. She then played a recurring role on Shameless in 2019.