Lee Thompson Young

The former Disney Channel star’s last role was playing Jane’s partner, Barry Frost, on Rizzoli & Isles. The Famous Jett Jackson alum died in August 2014 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was found after he didn’t shot up for his call time on set. The TNT show paid tribute to the late actor during the season 4 episode “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone.”