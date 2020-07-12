Lorraine Bracco

The Sopranos alum jumped from Rizzoli & Isles, where she portrayed Jane’s mom Angela, who later worked at the police station café, to another cop drama in 2017. She played Mayor Margaret Dutton on Blue Bloods for five episodes. Bracco went on to voice the Werewolf Queen on an episode of Summer Camp Island and appeared in the 2019 short film Master Maggie. She can also be seen in 2020’s The Birthday Cake and A Ring for Christmas, which are set to premiere this year. The actress has written two books, including 2015’s To the Fullest: The Clean Up Your Act Plan to Lose Weight, Rejuvenate and Be the Best You Can. She has been married twice and has two daughters from past relationships.