’10 Things I Hate About You’

In the 1990s-era flick, new student Cameron hoped to court the popular Bianca — if he could find someone willing to date her older sister, Kat. Enter: Patrick Verona. The bad boy of Padua High — another Easter egg to the original play, which was set in Padua, Italy — eventually won the heart of the Sylvia Plath-reading feminist.