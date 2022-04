‘Deliver Us From Eva’

Gabrielle Union, who also appeared in 10 Things I Hate About You, went on to star in another Taming of the Shrew adaptation. In the 2003 picture, Eva has been the caretaker for her younger sisters after their parents died, often interfering in their romantic relationships. Her brothers-in-law are tired of Eva’s guidance and enlist their pal Ray (LL Cool J) to woo Eva, distracting her from familial obligations.