‘Get Over It’

Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster, Shane West, Colin Hanks and Mila Kunis starred in this loose adaptation of A Midsummer’s Night Dream. The film, released in 2001, followed Berke Landers (Foster) who was set on winning back ex-girlfriend Allison (Melissa Sagemiller) by joining her in the school play — which she was starring in with her new beau. At the same time, his friends try to help him find a new girlfriend.