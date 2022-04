‘Much Ado About Christmas’

GAC Family reimagined Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing with a holiday twist upon its 2021 release. Starring Susie Abromeit and Torrance Coombs, Susie plays Haley who is a kind heiress. However, she fails to share her identity with new love interest Claud, who asks for her help with a business pitch for the real Haley’s company.