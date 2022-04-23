Wherefore Art Thou? Best Romantic Comedies Inspired by Shakespearean Works

‘She’s the Man’

Loosely following the premise of Twelfth Night, the 2006 comedy saw Bynes’ Viola bummed after her high school cut the girls’ soccer team and refused to let her try out for the boys’ team. In retaliation, she wanted to join the team of their biggest rivals and win during their big game. With her twin brother out of the country, she poses as him at Illyria Prep. However, Viola’s crush on her roommate, Duke, makes things complicated — especially considering his feelings for fellow classmate Olivia.