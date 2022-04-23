Wherefore Art Thou? Best Romantic Comedies Inspired by Shakespearean Works

‘Warm Bodies’

There was never a tale of more woe than that of zombie R and human Julie. Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer starred as star-crossed lovers in the 2013 comedy about the growing distance between humans and zombies. In the midst of a terrible plague that divided the world’s population between the two species, R rescues Julie from a zombie attack before they embark on an unusual romance. The movie brings Isaac Marion’s 2010 novel of the same name to life, which was loosely inspired by Romeo and Juliet.