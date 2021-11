Brian Dennehy (Ted Montague)

Dennehy continued acting in Death of a Salesman, The Big Year and The Seagull, while his TV credits include Just Shoot Me!, The Good Wife, Hap and Leonard and The Blacklist. He also resumed working in theater.

The Tony winner died in April 2020 of cardiac arrest at age 81. He was survived by his wife, Jennifer Arnott, and his five children.