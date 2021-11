John Leguizamo (Tybalt)

The actor moved on to film roles in Moulin Rouge!, The Lincoln Lawyer, Ride Along and John Wick. He also starred on ER, The Kill Point, Bloodline, Waco and When They See Us. He is known for his voice work in projects such as Ice Age.

Leguizamo tied the knot with Justine Maurer in June 2003 after the arrivals of daughter Allegra in 1999 and son Lucas in 2000.