Paul Rudd (Dave Paris)

Rudd was in the early days of his career when he starred in Romeo + Juliet. In the years that followed, he booked a role on Friends before starring in Ant-Man, Clueless, Wet Hot American Summer, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Role Models and I Love You, Man.

The actor tied the knot with Julie Yaeger in February 2003. Their son, Jack, arrived in 2006, while their daughter, Darby, was born in 2010.