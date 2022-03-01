Alan Cumming

Cumming portrayed Romy and Michele’s nerdy classmate Sandy Frink. At the end of the film, he managed to woo Michele, after loving her from afar for years. The Scotland native went on to appear in Spice World, Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, Son of the Mask, Burlesque and Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men. He also starred on The L Word, Web Therapy, The Good Wife, Instinct, The Prince and Schmigadoon! Cumming’s producer credits include Instinct and Hot White Heist, the podcast series.

The Emmy-nominated actor has written three books, the latest being 2019’s Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life. He won a Tony award in 1998 for his role as the emcee in Broadway’s Cabaret. Over the years he appeared in many theater productions, recently starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame in England.

Cumming, who is bisexual, was married to Hilary Lyon from 1985 to 1993. He legally married Grant Shaffer in 2012 after entering into a civil partnership in 2007.