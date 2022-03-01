Camryn Manheim

Manheim played Toby Walters, a classmate that Heather continually yelled at in high school. The New Jersey has since had a successful TV career starring on The Practice, Ghost Whisperer, Extant, Person of Interest and Stumptown. In 2022, she began playing Lieutenant Kate Dixon on the revived Law & Order series. Manheim, who earned an Emmy for her role as attorney Ellenor Frutt on The Practice, was elected secretary-treasurer of the SAG-AFTRA union in 2019, serving two years.

Manheim welcomed her only child, son Milo, in March 2001.