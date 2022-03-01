Elaine Hendrix

Hendrix played former A-Group member turned fashion editor Lisa Luder, who praises Romy and Michele for their reunion outfits. The Tennessee native the starred as Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap, Evian in Superstar, Syndey Smart in Girls! Girls! Girls! and Caroline in Short Straw. She also appeared on The Chronicle, Joan of Arcadia, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll and Dynasty.

The producer starred in Off-Broadway’s It’s Just Sex from 2013 to 2014. Two years later, Hendrix played Truvy in Steel Magnolias at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania.