Janeane Garofalo

Garofalo played fellow high school outcast Heather Mooney, who was madly in love with Sandy Frink (Alan Cumming), and jealous of his obsession with Michele. The New Jersey native went on to appear in Sweethearts, Wet Hot American Summer, Asking for It and The God Committee. The Emmy nominee’s TV roles include Louise Thornton on The West Wing, Janis Gold on 24, Beth Griffith on Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Beth on Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

The comedian, who is also a writer and producer, was married to Robert Cohen from 1992 to 2012. She married Brody Tate in 2015.