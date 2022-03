Julia Campbell

Campbell played A-Group leader and former high school cheerleader Christie Masters. After Romy and Michele, she appeared on Martial Law, Dexter, Austin & Ally, Recovery Road, The Resident and Tell Me a Story. The Alabama native also starred in Bounce, Kicking & Screaming and Arcadia.

The actress was married to Bernard White from 1988 to 1996. She wed Jay Karnes in 1997. Campbell has two children.