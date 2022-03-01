Justin Theroux

The Washington, D.C. native portrayed Clarence the Cowboy, a mysterious former classmate who hooks up with Heather at the reunion. Romy and Michele was Theroux’s second movie role. He has since appeared in Mulholland Drive, Zoolander, Wanderlust, The Girl on the Train, On the Basis of Sex and False Positive. The Emmy winner has also starred on The District, The Leftovers, Maniac, The Mosquito Coast (which he also produced) and plays G. Gordon Liddy on the miniseries The White House Plumbers. Theroux’s biggest writing credits include Tropic Thunder, Zoolander 2 and the screenplay for Iron Man 2.

The director and producer dated costume designer Heidi Bivens for 14 years before their 2011 split. He was then married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2017.