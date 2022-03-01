Kristin Bauer

The Wisconsin native portrayed another member of Christie’s posse, Kelly Possenger. The actress played Geneva Renault on Total Security the same year Romy and Michele hit theaters. She then appeared in The Story of Luke, Teen Lust, Nocturnal Animals and Paradise Cove. Bauer is best known for her role as Pam De Beaufort on True Blood, playing Maleficent on Once Upon a Time and portraying Shannon on Scared Lies.

The self-proclaimed wellness warrior married Abri van Straten in 2009. She is currently the cohost of the “Truest Blood” podcast alongside former costar Deborah Ann Woll.