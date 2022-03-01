Lisa Kudrow

The California native had been playing Phoebe Buffay on Friends for three years before she received praise for her role as Michele Weinberger in Romy and Michele. Kudrow portrayed Phoebe and her twin sister, Ursula, on the NBC comedy until it wrapped in 2004. (She also portrayed the role of Ursula on Mad About You from 1992 to 1999.) The Emmy winner’s other TV credits include Web Therapy, The Comeback, Feel Good, Space Force and HouseBroken.

Kudrow found success on the big screen as well, starring in P.S. I Love You, Hotel for Dogs, Easy A, The Girl on the Train, Booksmart and Better Nate Than Ever. She is also a writer and producer most recently working as the executive producer on 2021’s 25 Words or Less.

The actress married Michel Stern in 1995. They share son Julian.