Mia Cottet

Cottet played one of Christie’s BFFs named Cheryl Quick. The actress went on to appear in Bad Boy, Intolerable Cruelty and Lovers, Liars and Lunatics. She also played Lisa Santucci on Living in Captivity before guest starring on Dirt, The Mentalist, Melissa & Joey, The Neighbors and The Fosters, which was her last acting credit since 2015.

The California resident is currently a real estate agent. She is also a single mom of son Javier.