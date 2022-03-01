Mira Sorvino

Sorvino starred in a string of movies after playing Romy in the ‘90s rom-com, including Mimic, Summer of Sam, Between Strangers, Perfect Sisters, Mothers and Daughters, Butter and After We Fell. The New York native also found success on TV’s Intruders, Falling Skies, Condor, StartUp, Modern Family, The Expecting and American Crime Story.

The actress — who won an Oscar for her role in Mighty Aphrodite a year prior to the release of Romy and Michele — was linked to Quentin Tarantino and Olivier Martinez before marrying Chris Backus in 2004. The couple share three children: Mattea, Johnny and Holden.

In 2017, Sorvino made headlines when she came forward about her story of alleged sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein after he was accused by multiple women of the same crime.