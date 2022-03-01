Vincent Ventresca

Ventresca portrayed Romy’s high school crush, Billy Christianson, who went on to marry mean girl Christie Masters (Julie Campbell). The actor then appeared on Boston Common, Prey, The Invisible Man and Complete Savages. The Indiana native also starred in Purgatory Flats, My Neighbor’s Secret, Break Point and Volunteers, a Rwandan Comedy, which he also wrote and served as an executive producer on.

The Friends alum — he worked with Kudrow while playing Fun Bobby on a few episodes — has been married to Dianne Shiner since 1995. The couple share two children: Benjamin and Renee Marie.