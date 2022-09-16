‘Roseanne’ Cast: Then and Now

Sarah Chalke

After becoming known as “Becky No. 2,” Chalke starred in a slew of hit TV shows including Scrubs, How I Met Your Mother and Cougar Town. She was finally able to share the screen with Goranson on the Roseanne revival, playing a wealthy woman named Andrea who was willing to be a surrogate for Becky. She also made a single-episode cameo in The Conners.

Chalke has two kids with her ex-fiancé, Jamie Afifi. Us confirmed in September 2022 that the pair called it quits after being engaged for more than 15 years.