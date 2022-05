Is There a Teaser?

Star Wars Celebration attendees received a sneak peek at the new show, which including Dawson’s Ahsoka suited up in her costume, a brief look at an HK-47 droid and a peek at Hera Syndulla, which is notably the captain of the Ghost. The footage also revealed beloved Rebels character Sabine Wren would join Ashoka’s mission in the spinoff, as portrayed by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.