Who’s Playing Ahsoka Tano?

Dawson is set to reprise her Mandolorian role as Ahsoka.

“When I spoke with Dave about [the character] and they started talking about doing this show and he did the math of what year it was, he kind of revisited that idea of me for the character, and with my age versus where she would be and said, ‘This is actually a feasible thing,’” the actress told StarWars.com in December 2020 after her casting was first announced. “Ashley did such an incredible job [in Clone Wars] and I know how the fans feel about her, and I know how she feels about this character and how much she’s given to it.”

She added: “And I know that it’s such a different feeling and space to bring this character that people have loved for so many years into live-action. I really, really, really wanted it to be something that people could enjoy and get into as another Ahsoka story.”