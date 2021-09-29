Paying it Forward

Weeks after Philip’s death, Prince Harry aimed to honor his legacy on Earth Day.

“On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energized to continue doing my part in this legacy,” Harry, said in a statement that April, alongside a video for the African Parks organization. “This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing.”