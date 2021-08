Christopher Meloni (Coach Bob Kelly)

Meloni’s notable acting credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Man of Steel (2013), Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and The Handmaid’s Tale. Meloni celebrated his 26th wedding anniversary with wife Sherman Williams in July 2021. The pair met on a TV set where she worked as a production designer at the time. They share two children, daughter Sophia and son Dante.