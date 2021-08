Hector Elizondo (Fisher)

The New York native has worked with Marshall on many of his films, including Pretty Woman (1990), The Princess Diaries (2001), Valentine’s Day (2010) and Mother’s Day (2016). He has also appeared in episodes of Chicago Hope, Grey’s Anatomy, Elena of Avalor and Last Man Standing. The Princess Diaries 2 actor has been married to his third wife, Carolee Campbell, since 1969 after they met at the Actors Studio. He shares one son, Rodd, with ex-wife Marie Rivera.