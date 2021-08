Julia Roberts (Maggie Carpenter)

Besides her role in Runaway Bride, the Oscar winner is best known for her work in Mystic Pizza (1988), Erin Brockovich (2000), Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Eat Pray Love (2010) and Mirror Mirror (2012). Roberts married Danny Moder in 2002 and they share three children, Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry.