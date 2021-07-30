Runaway Bride Cast Where Are They Now

Kathleen Marshall (Cousin Cindy)

As the daughter of director Garry Marshall, Kathleen has been featured in many of her father’s films, including Pretty Woman (1990), The Princess Diaries (2001), Raising Helen (2004), The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), Valentine’s Day (2010) and New Year’s Eve (2011). She also appeared in A League of Their Own (1992). Marshall co-owned Falcon Theater alongside her father, beginning in 1997, in California. Following his death, it was renamed the Garry Marshall Theatre. Kathleen is married to Douglas LaGambina.